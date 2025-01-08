EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.0350 after closing in negative territory on Tuesday.

The technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy in the near term.

Investors await employment-related US data and FOMC Minutes.

Following Monday's upsurge, EUR/USD reversed its direction on Tuesday and closed in negative territory. The pair stays relatively quiet below 1.0350 in the European morning on Wednesday.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.12% 0.13% 0.03% 0.13% 0.13% 0.12% EUR -0.11% 0.01% 0.00% -0.08% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% GBP -0.12% -0.01% 0.02% -0.09% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% JPY -0.13% 0.00% -0.02% -0.10% 0.00% -0.01% -0.00% CAD -0.03% 0.08% 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% AUD -0.13% -0.03% -0.02% -0.01% -0.10% -0.00% -0.01% NZD -0.13% -0.03% -0.02% 0.00% -0.10% 0.00% -0.01% CHF -0.12% -0.02% -0.01% 0.00% -0.09% 0.01% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the negative shift seen in risk mood and upbeat macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday, forcing EUR/USD to push lower. The ISM Services PMI improved to 54.1 in December from 52.1 in November, pointing to an ongoing expansion in the services sector's activity at an accelerating pace. Additionally, JOLTS Job Openings rose to 8.09 million in November from 7.84 million in October. Both of these figures came in better than analysts' estimates.

On Wednesday, ADP Employment Change data from the US will be watched closely by investors. The market expectation is for private sector payrolls to rise 140,000 in December following the 146,000 increase recorded in November. A reading above 150,000 could support the USD, while a disappointing print below 130,000 could have the opposite effect on the currency's valuation.

Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting. Unless there is a dovish surprise in the publication, the USD is likely to stay resilient against its rivals.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour retreated slightly below 50, reflecting buyers' hesitancy. Additionally, EUR/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

On the downside, 1.0320 (Fibonacci 23.66% retracement level of the latest downtrend) aligns as first support before 1.0300 (round level, static level) and 1.0240 (end-point of the downtrend). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.0370 (50-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.0400 (100-period SMA) and 1.0420 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).