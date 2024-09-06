EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100 after a two-day rally.

The bullish bias remains intact in the near term.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 160,000 in August.

EUR/USD registered strong gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday before entering a consolidation phase above 1.1100 in the European session on Friday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to release the August jobs report.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing showed on Thursday that employment in the private sector rose 99,000 in August. This reading missed the market expectation of 145,000 by a wide margin and triggered another leg of US Dollar (USD) selloff.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 160,000 in August following July's disappointing increase of 114,000. In case this data comes in near 100,000, investors could lean toward a large September Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut and force the USD to continue to weaken against its major rivals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 43% probability of a 50 basis points rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting.

On the other hand, a positive surprise in NFP, with a print close to 200,000, could help the USD rebound and cause EUR/USD to correct lower heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 70, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought. On the upside, 1.1160 (static level) aligns as immediate resistance ahead of 1.1200 (end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.1250 (static level from July 2023).

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.1100 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and starts using this level as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next support before 1.1000 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).