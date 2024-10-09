EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 on Wednesday.

The technical outlook remains bearish in the near term.

The Fed will release the minutes of the September policy meeting later.

After posting small gains on Tuesday, EUR/USD stays on the back foot early Wednesday and trades in negative territory below 1.1000. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) September policy meeting could trigger the next directional move in the pair.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.26% -0.01% 0.74% 0.92% 1.23% -0.12% EUR -0.11% 0.22% -0.07% 0.66% 0.79% 1.14% -0.25% GBP -0.26% -0.22% -0.33% 0.46% 0.57% 0.95% -0.35% JPY 0.01% 0.07% 0.33% 0.74% 0.90% 1.20% -0.08% CAD -0.74% -0.66% -0.46% -0.74% 0.20% 0.50% -0.86% AUD -0.92% -0.79% -0.57% -0.90% -0.20% 0.39% -1.00% NZD -1.23% -1.14% -0.95% -1.20% -0.50% -0.39% -1.33% CHF 0.12% 0.25% 0.35% 0.08% 0.86% 1.00% 1.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD hold its ground. The sharp decline in Asian stock indices cause investors to adopt a cautious stance early Wednesday, supporting the USD and weighing on the pair. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.25% and 0.3% on the day, pointing to a bearish opening in Wall Street.

After the September meeting, the Fed decided to lower the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps). Investors will pay close attention to discussions surrounding this decision within the minutes. In case the publication shows that policymakers keep an open mind about opting for large rate cuts in the near future, the immediate market reaction could cause the USD to weaken. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 13% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by another 50 bps at the November meeting.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovakian central bank Governor Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday that he is not convinced that they should decide on the policy on the basis of one good inflation figure. This comment, however, failed to support the Euro.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays in the bearish territory but holds above 30, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.

On the downside, 1.0950 (static level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support before 1.0900 (round level) and 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). In case EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), next resistance could be seen at 1.1050 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of 1.1090-1.1100 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).