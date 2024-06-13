EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers could look to retain control while 1.0800 holds as support

EUR/USD snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday.

The pair struggles to preserve its bullish momentum on Thursday.

Technical buyers could remain interested while 1.0800 holds as support.

EUR/USD turned north in the early American session on Wednesday and climbed above 1.0850. Although the pair erased a portion of its gains, it closed the day in positive territory and snapped a three-day losing streak. Early Thursday, EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0800.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.08% -0.59% 0.24% -0.19% -1.10% -1.23% -0.23% EUR 0.08% -0.17% 0.56% 0.14% -0.74% -0.88% 0.10% GBP 0.59% 0.17% 0.87% 0.31% -0.57% -0.71% 0.25% JPY -0.24% -0.56% -0.87% -0.44% -1.41% -1.56% -0.44% CAD 0.19% -0.14% -0.31% 0.44% -0.87% -1.02% -0.06% AUD 1.10% 0.74% 0.57% 1.41% 0.87% -0.14% 0.86% NZD 1.23% 0.88% 0.71% 1.56% 1.02% 0.14% 0.97% CHF 0.23% -0.10% -0.25% 0.44% 0.06% -0.86% -0.97% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 3.3% on a yearly basis in May from 3.4% in April. The annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.4%, below the market expectation of 3.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged, while the core CPI was up 0.2%. The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure following the inflation data and allowed EUR/USD to push higher.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said that it left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the June meeting, as widely anticipated. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, the so called dot-plot published alongside the policy statement, showed that 4 of 19 officials saw no rate cuts in 2024, 7 projected a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction, while 8 marked down a 50 bps cut in the policy rate.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a cautious tone on the timing of the policy pivot, reiterating the data-dependent approach. The USD found a foothold in the Fed aftermath and limited EUR/USD's upside.

On Thursday, the BLS will release Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May. The annual PPI is forecast to rise 2.5% following the 2.2% increase recorded in April. In case this data comes in below the market expectation, the USD could have a hard time finding demand and help EUR/USD regain its traction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Key pivot area for EUR/USD seems to have formed at 1.0790-1.0800, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend meets the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). In case the pair continues to use that level as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0840-1.0850 (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next resistances.

If 1.0790-1.0800 support fails, sellers could take action and drag EUR/USD lower toward 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0730 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).