EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1732

  • US Consumer Confidence is foreseen retreating to 94 from 98.1.
  • US Senate Republicans presented its next coronavirus aid plan.
  • EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 and retains its bullish stance in the short-term.

The EUR/USD pair eased from a 22-month high of 1.1781, as speculative interest took some profits out of the table, helping the greenback to correct extreme oversold conditions. The pair bottomed for the day at 1.1698, from where it slowly recovered as the American currency remains the weakest across the FX board.

The macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce so far this Tuesday, with no data coming from the Union.  The US session will bring the CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 94 from 98.1 in the previous month.  

Meanwhile, the US Senate Republicans presented their coronavirus relief proposal. It includes another round of $1,200 in direct payments to individuals, more money for the Paycheck Protection Program, a reduction in federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, and more than $100 billion for reopening schools. That said, it’s just a proposal that has yet to get the approval of Democrats.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is holding above the mentioned daily low ahead of Wall Street’s opening but lacks bullish momentum. The technical stance is bullish despite the ongoing bearish correction, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above a sharply bullish 20 SMA, which currently stands at 1.1660 providing dynamic support. The larger moving averages gain strength upwards below it, while technical indicators are regaining the upside after correcting extreme overbought conditions.

Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1625

Resistance levels: 1.1740 1.1785 1.1820

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700

EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700

EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback

GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback

The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings

Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings

Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood. 

Gold News

BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points

BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points

After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing. 

Read more

WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark

WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark

WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark. 

Oil News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures