EUR/USD Current price: 1.1083
- The persistent upbeat mood maintains the US Dollar under strong selling pressure.
- Financial markets welcome stable macroeconomic data and an upcoming rate cut.
- EUR/USD is technically overbought but can reach higher highs in the near term.
The EUR/USD pair keeps reaching fresh 2024 highs, approaching the 1.1100 mark during European trading hours. An upbeat mood and the market’s conviction that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pull the trigger in September put pressure on the US Dollar. As the date looms, global equities accelerate its momentum, with Asian and European indexes posting substantial gains, reflecting the optimistic sentiment.
Meanwhile, Germany released the July Producer Price Index (PPI), which rose 0.2% MoM while declining by 0.8% from a year earlier, in line with the market’s expectations. Additionally, the Eurozone confirmed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.9% YoY in July. Finally, the EU reported that the June Current Account posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €51 billion. The figures had no impact on the Euro.
The American session will bring no United States (US) data, although some Fed members will be on the wires. Should they pave the way for a September interest rate cut, the most likely outcome is additional USD weakness.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, EUR/USD bullish route seems poise to continue. The daily chart shows that the pair extends its advance beyond all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading north almost vertically far below the current level while above the longer ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their directional momentum and consolidate within overbought levels, not giving any other sign of upward exhaustion.
The 4-hour chart shows bulls maintain the pressure in the near term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims marginally higher at around 75, while the Momentum indicator consolidates as the pair hovers below its intraday high. Still, moving averages are clearly bullish, well below the current level, in line with buyers' continued pressure.
Support levels: 1.1050 1.1020 1.0985
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1160
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 after setting a new 2024-high earlier in the day. The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as markets await FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD climbs to new yearly high above 1.3050
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3050. The US Dollar struggles to build on earlier recovery gains and helps the pair hold its ground. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting later in the day.
Gold stabilizes above $2,500
Gold retreats from the all-time-high it set above $2,530 and tests $2,500 in the American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.