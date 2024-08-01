EUR/USD trades at multi-week lows below 1.0800 on Thursday.

The US Dollar rebounds following the Fed-inspired decline.

US economic calendar will feature weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.

EUR/USD edged higher in the late American session on Wednesday and registered modest daily gains as the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The pair, however, came under renewed bearish pressure early Thursday and dropped to its weakest level since early July below 1.0800.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.67% 0.67% -2.66% 0.00% 0.44% -0.83% -0.93% EUR -0.67% -0.04% -3.31% -0.61% -0.18% -1.50% -1.57% GBP -0.67% 0.04% -3.31% -0.63% -0.15% -1.46% -1.53% JPY 2.66% 3.31% 3.31% 2.71% 3.22% 1.87% 1.81% CAD -0.00% 0.61% 0.63% -2.71% 0.48% -0.86% -0.91% AUD -0.44% 0.18% 0.15% -3.22% -0.48% -1.30% -1.39% NZD 0.83% 1.50% 1.46% -1.87% 0.86% 1.30% -0.07% CHF 0.93% 1.57% 1.53% -1.81% 0.91% 1.39% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Fed left the policy rate unchanged at the range of 5.25%-5.5% following the July policy meeting, as widely anticipated. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the data-dependent approach, he acknowledged that a rate cut will be on the table at the September meeting. Additionally, Powell said that there was a "real discussion" about lowering the policy rate at this meeting.

These comments helped the market mood improve and caused the USD to lose interest. Because a September rate cut was already fully priced in ahead of the Fed meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, the USD weakness remained short-lived, not allowing EUR/USD to stretch higher.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to tick up to 236,000 from 235,000 in the previous week. A noticeable decline in this data could provide an additional boost to the USD and further weigh on EUR/USD. Later in the session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for July will be watched closely by market participants. If the headline PMI print comes in above 50, the immediate reaction could support the USD. On the other hand, a negative surprise is likely to hurt the currency and help EUR/USD limit its losses.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD turned south after testing the descending trend line resistance, currently located at 1.0830, and the Relative Strength Index extended its slide toward 30, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum.

The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as immediate support at 1.0780 before 1.0740 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0700 (psychological level, static level).

On the upside, the 100-day, the 50-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form strong resistance in the 1.0800-1.0820 area. Once the pair rises above this region and starts using it as support, an extended recovery toward 1.0860 (20-day SMA) could be seen.