EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1025
- Shared currency struggled to take advantage of mixed PMI data.
- Risk-off mood allowed USD to outperform its European counterparts.
- EUR/USD could stage a technical correction before stretching lower.
The broad-based USD strength weighed on the EUR/USD pair on Friday and dragged it to its lowest level since December 2nd at 1.1020. The mixed PMI data from the euro area made it difficult for the shared currency to show resilience against the USD, which gathered strength as a safer alternative amid heightened fears over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic.
The data published by IHS Markit revealed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector in the eurozone is expected to contract at a softer pace in January than it did in December. However, the Services PMI in the same period fell to 52.2 from 52.8 to keep the Composite PMI unchanged at 50.9. Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who has adopted a so-called owlish stance, on Friday noted that they have not yet seen a transmission from wages to inflation. On Monday, IFO’s business sentiment data from Germany will be watched closely by investors.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Following Friday’s drop, the RSI indicator on the 4-hour chart fell below the 30 mark to suggest that the pair has become technically oversold and could stage a rebound before extending its losses. However, the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA made a bearish cross on the 4-hour chart, supporting the view that sellers are likely to remain in control of the pair’s action.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.1000 1.0980
Resistance levels: 1.1070 1.1140 1.1180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.
Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.
Gold rebounds above $1560
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
USD/JPY: The dollar sickens
The long rise in the USD/JPY from its late summer low of just below 105.00 and lately boosted to its highest level in 7 mons on the US-China trade pact reversed this week on risk aversion as the spread of the Corona virus became a major news story.