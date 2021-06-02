EUR/USD Forecast: Attack on 1.2266 coming? Fed doves and euro bulls remain in control

- EUR/USD has been paring its gains related to Fed dovishness.
- A fading out of inflation concerns and optimism about Europe could push the pair back up.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to fresh gains for the pair.
A necessary correction before the next move higher? That seems the most likely path for EUR/USD. The main dollar driver is speculation about the Federal Reserve's next moves – will the world's most powerful central bank print fewer greenbacks? A tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme could happen sooner if inflation rises too fast – that is the thinking in markets.
The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed a resilient US economy – and persistent price pressures. The inflation component stood at 88 in May, only marginally below the record high seen in April. This gauge joins other robust measures of prices and evidence of shortages.
However, the bank is not budging. Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said that he does not think the Fed should use its tools to resolve supply shortages. His colleague Lael Brainard repeated the mantra that the economy has a long way to go, meaning that the bank should remain accommodative for a longer period.
Can we expect a change on Wednesday? Probably not. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his colleague from Chicago Charles Evans are set to speak today and given their previous statement, they will likely remain dovish and weigh on the dollar.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
In the meantime, there are reasons to be cheerful for the prospects of the old continent. Markit's preliminary eurozone PMIs for May showed robust growth while the Unemployment Rate surprised by remaining at 8% in April. Inflation also marginally exceeded expectations in the old continent.
On the vaccination front, Europe is accelerating its campaign while the jabbing pace in the US has slowed down markedly. COVID-19 cases have been falling sharply, nearly catching up with the low levels in the US:
Source: FT
All in all, the ingredients are in place for a fresh rise.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar continues benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 100 and 200 simple moving averages. Bears may cheer the fact that the currency pair is dipping below the 50 SMA, but this drop seems short-lived.
Support awaits at the round 1.22 level, which capped EUR/USD last week. It is followed by 1.2175, which was a cushion last week, followed by 1.2160 and 1.2130.
Resistance is at 1.2255, which was the high point on Tuesday. It is followed by 1.2266, May peak – and an upside target for the pair. Next, 1.23 awaits bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.2200 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD drops toward 1.2200 amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar holds onto recent gains amid higher yields, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI and covid concerns. German data and Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears likely to challenge 1.4120 on negative price-RSI divergence
GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session. Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.
Gold slips beneath $1,900 on US dollar rebound
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.