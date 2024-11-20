EUR/USD trades below 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday.

The ECB will release Negotiated Wage Rates data for the third quarter.

The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

After falling toward 1.0520 in the European session on Tuesday, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair, however, lost its traction after meeting resistance near 1.0600 and started to edge lower toward 1.0550.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.43% 0.93% -0.82% -0.81% -0.36% -0.39% EUR 0.21% -0.05% 1.25% -0.50% -0.46% -0.03% -0.07% GBP 0.43% 0.05% 1.32% -0.45% -0.41% 0.02% -0.02% JPY -0.93% -1.25% -1.32% -1.74% -1.66% -1.21% -1.24% CAD 0.82% 0.50% 0.45% 1.74% 0.03% 0.46% 0.43% AUD 0.81% 0.46% 0.41% 1.66% -0.03% 0.43% 0.39% NZD 0.36% 0.03% -0.02% 1.21% -0.46% -0.43% -0.03% CHF 0.39% 0.07% 0.02% 1.24% -0.43% -0.39% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD find a foothold. Nevertheless, the risk-averse market atmosphere on a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict didn't allow the pair to extend its recovery.

Later in the session, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release the Negotiated Wage Rates data for the third quarter. In the second quarter, this data came in at 3.53%. A bigger increase in Q3 could help the Euro stay resilient against its major rivals with the immediate reaction. Additionally, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a welcome address at the ECB Conference on Financial Stability and Macroprudential Policy in Frankfurt, Germany.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception could drive EUR/USD's action in the second half of the day. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.3%. A bullish opening in Wall Street could limit the USD's gains but investors could refrain from moving towards risk-sensitive assets amid the uncertainty surrounding geopolitics.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.0550 (static level) before 1.0500 (round level).

In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0600 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend), it could meet next resistances at 1.0670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0715-1.0720 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).