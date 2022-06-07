The EUR/USD pair was traded in the red at 1.0671 at the time of writing. It has slipped lower as the Dollar Index has managed to rebound after the US Non-Farm Payrolls data. The NFP indicator came in at 390K versus 325K expected. Today, the Euro took a hit from the Euro-zone German Factory Orders which reported a 2.7% drop versus 0.4% growth forecasted. Later, the US Trade Balance is expected at -89.6B versus -109.8B in the previous reporting period. Still, the ECB on Thursday and the US inflation data on Friday are seen as the most important events of the week.
From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair found resistance at 1.0757 and now it could approach and reach the 1.0641 key support. After dropping below the uptrend line, the currency pair was somehow expected to develop a new downside movement. Still, only a new lower low could really activate a larger sell-off. As you can see on the H1 chart, the pair is trapped within a range pattern between 1.0641 and 1.0786. Only staying above the 1,0641, registering false breakdowns may signal a new bullish momentum and could invalidate the bearish scenario.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!