Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0685 after failing to pass the resistance level at around $1.0750. Today, we should expect it to test the support level at around $1.0670 and if it fails to stay afloat, then it could drift lower towards the level of $1.06-1.0630.