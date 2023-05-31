Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0685 after failing to pass the resistance level at around $1.0750. Today, we should expect it to test the support level at around $1.0670 and if it fails to stay afloat, then it could drift lower towards the level of $1.06-1.0630.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.