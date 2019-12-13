Resurgent risk appetite and central banks’ imbalances had sent the EUR/USD pair just above 1.1180, it’s highest since early August. The pair has cleared multiple resistances, now supports, after a dovish Fed, a balanced ECB, and more relevantly, following news suggesting the US and China are close to a deal. Boris Johnson’s outstanding victory in UK elections added to the bullish case of the shared currency.
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that, for the EUR/USD pair, the path is clear to the upside as there’s only a medium relevant resistance at around 1.1220, where it bottomed in 2018. Around the level, there are other significant indicators that reinforce the area. Nevertheless, and once clear there’s nothing in the way toward the 1.1300/10 price zone.
Things are a bit more complicated for bears, with intraday highs and the 20 DMA at around 1.1150, providing an immediate support. A stronger one comes at 1.1120, where the pair topped in the previous week, and also has the 23.6% retracement of the October rally. Once below this last, 1.1065 is the next relevant level, although chances of a slide toward this last are limited.
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.