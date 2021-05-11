EUR/USD

During late Monday's trading hours, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate declined to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average below the 1.2150 mark. On Tuesday, the currency exchange rate had recovered, as it once again approached the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone.

In the case the rate passes the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone, the EUR/USD could reach the 1.2200 mark and afterwards the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2232.

On the other hand, a potential decline would once again look for support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.2140. If the SMA fails to provide support, the rate could reach for the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2109.