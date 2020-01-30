- EUR/USD staged a late rebound from two-month lows on Wednesday.
- The post-Fed USD pullback helped stall the ongoing bearish slide.
- Investors now eye German CPI and US GDP print for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted recovery move and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. The shared currency failed to gain any respite from better-than-expected German GFK Consumer Confidence Index, which edged up to 9.9 for January from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 9.7. The prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that kept exerting some downward pressure and dragged the pair to fresh two-month lows. The greenback remained well supported by signs of a strengthening economy, reinforced by Tuesday's impressive jump in the US consumer confidence index to the highest level since August.
FOMC does little to provide any impetus
Meanwhile, the market reaction to the Fed's monetary policy announcement turned out to be rather muted and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. As was widely expected, the US central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of 1.5% to 1.75%. In the accompanying policy statement, the Fed reiterated that the current monetary policy stance remained “appropriate”. At the post-meeting press conference, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted that he was not satisfied with inflation running below the 2% target, fueling market expectations that the Fed would lower interest rate by at least once this year.
Apart from this, persistent demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen – amid concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus – kept the USD upside in check and helped the pair to find some support at lower levels. The pair once again showed some resilience below the key 1.10 psychological mark and recovered around 20 pips from daily lows. The modest rebound extended through the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to the German Prelim consumer inflation data and the Advance US GDP growth figures for the last quarter of 2019.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated bounce from ahead of November swing lows support could be seen as initial signs of seller exhaustion. However, the fact that the pair have failed to capitalize on the bearish fatigue, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive. Hence, attempted positive move back towards the 1.1060-70 confluence resistance might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions. The mentioned barrier comprises of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move and 100-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through November monthly swing lows support, near the 1.0980 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The pair then is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.30 ahead of critical BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as tension mounts toward the all-important BOE decision, which carries high uncertainty about a potential rate cut, one day ahead of Brexit.
EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus boosts Gold, BOE coin-flip and US growth eagerly awaited
Coronavirus: Asian markets are spooked by the rapid spread of the respiratory disease, with over 7,000 infected and around 200 deaths. The safe-haven yen and gold are bid.
Gold: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence
Gold prices are benefiting from increased anxiety over China's coronavirus. The three-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will question the latest recovery.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.