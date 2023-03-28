Markets have been more stable so far this week, as investors’ assessment of the risks to European lenders have improved. This has supported the European stock markets and the single currency. Assuming the calm in Europe continues, then investors’ focus will return to monetary policy. The divergence in monetary policy between the Fed (becoming dovish) and the ECB (remaining hawkish) points to appreciation in the EUR/USD exchange rate.
In this quick video, I will explain price action and levels to watch on the EUR/USD for tactical trade idea.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
