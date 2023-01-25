The EUR/JPY pair crashed in the last hours and now is trading at 141.39 at the time of writing. After dropping below the uptrend line, the rate signaled exhausted buyers. Fundamentally, the price increased a little yesterday as the Eurozone Flash Services PMI and German Flash Services PMI came in better than expected. Today, the German ifo Business Climate came in line with expectations.
Technically, failing to stay above the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork signaled that the leg higher could be over. It has retested this dynamic resistance and now it has found strong supply right above the weekly R1 (142.22). A new lower low activates a deeper drop.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after German IFO data
EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.0900 as the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals. The IFO data from Germany showed that business sentiment improved modestly in January but failed to help the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold pulls away from multi-month top, slides below $1,925 level
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and moves away from a nine-month high, around the $1,942-$1,943 area touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just below the $1,925 level, down nearly 0.70% for the day.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.