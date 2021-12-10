AUDJPY shorts at 8155/75 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a dip to 8090.
EURJPY shorts at strong resistance at 128.80/129.00 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a 100 pip profit on the slide to 128.00/127.90 for profit-taking. In fact we saw a low for the day here.
CADJPY reversed to strong support at 8910/8890 with a low here as I write this morning. Try longs with stop below 8870.
USDCAD longs at 1.2645/35 worked on the bounce to targets of 1.2665 & 1.2690/1.2700. Now we have shorts at 1.2715/25.
EURUSD we were short again at resistance at 1.1350/70 yesterday with a potential 70 pp profit on the slide to 1.1280.
GBPUSD second chance to buy in to longs at 1.3170/50 yesterday, stop below 1.3120.
GBPNZD broke first support at 1.9500/1.9480 targeting 1.9425/15 & second support at 1.9380/60. A low for the day here with longs already offered up to 100 pips profit.
AUDUSD level of 7140/20 now acting as support to hit the next target of 7170/80.
NZDUSD shorts at 6800/10 work on the slide to 6780 for only a small potential profit yesterday.
USDJPY tested strong resistance at 113.60/70 this week but overran to 113.90 before reversing.
GBPCAD beat strong resistance at 1.6745/55 to hit the next target of 1.6815/20.
EURGBP first support at 8500/95, second support at 8478/74.
