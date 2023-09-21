EUR/CHF
EURCHF surged 0.8% in immediate reaction to decision of the Swiss National Bank to pause its current cycle of interest rate hikes.
In the policy meeting held today, the SNB kept its interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, against widely expected 25 basis points increase, arguing their decision by easing inflation in Switzerland, but left the door open for possible further hikes.
The SNB pulled the break this time, to use the pause to assess the situation and see whether the measures taken until now are sufficient to keep the price stability within desired levels, after the increase by total 250 basis points pushed inflation from 3.5% peak in 2022 to the central bank’s 0%-2% target range.
The price rose to the highest in over two months in strong post-SNB acceleration (the biggest daily advance since Jan 11).
Fresh bulls penetrated thick falling daily Ichimoku cloud and signaled formation of a higher base at 0.9520 zone, targeting key barriers at 0.9678/81 (50% retracement of 0.9841/0.9515 bear-leg / daily cloud top), with firm break here to add to strong bullish signals and open way for further advance.
Significant acceleration of bullish momentum adds to improving conditions on daily chart, however overbought conditions would contribute to headwinds that bears are expected to face on approach to 0.9678/81 pivots.
Broken Fibo 38.2% (0.9639) should contain dips to keep fresh bulls in play and offer better levels to re-enter bullish near-term action, for acceleration above 0.9700 zone.
Only return and close below daily cloud base (0.9600) will neutralize bulls and signal return to a multi-week range.
Res: 0.9681; 0.9716; 0.9764; 0.9780.
Sup: 0.9639; 0.9600; 0.9560; 0.9520.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.2300 ahead of BoE interest rate decision
GBP/USD is battling 1.2300, refreshing a five-month low.in European trading on Thursday. The pair is weighed by the Fed's hawkish stance and increased odds of a BoE rate hike pause, following a surprise fall in UK inflation and SNB's unexpected rates-on-hold decision.
EUR/USD keeps losses near 1.0650 amid US Dollar strength
EUR/USD is consolidating losses near 1.0650 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields sit at multi-year highs, underpinning the US Dollar.
Gold tests key support near $1,925, focus on US data
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,925 in the European session on Thursday. Investors seem to shift their focus on upcoming US data after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish hold on Wednesday triggered a fresh US Dollar rally.
XRP price tests the $0.51 support zone while CEO Brad Garlinghouse critiques the SEC and Chair Gensler
XRP price outlook is bullish as the asset tests the supply zone at $0.5174. Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared his views on the likelihood of a settlement by the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.
Fed governors see far less room to cut rates next year
US yields at all tenors had settled near/mostly just below cycle peak levels going into the Fed decision. The Fed as telegraphed kept its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%/5.50%.