The EUR/AUD is making a 1-2-3 hook pattern and we should see a move down. Sellers are here.
After a retracement, the pair has come to W H3 camarilla pivot. However, it is not just the W H3, it is also a M H4 which indicates a monthly camarilla pivot level. I see a continuation lower towards 1.5538 and potential for 1.5465. Sellers are in control at this POC as the AUD is getting stronger. Watch for a drop from the POC zone towards the above-mentioned levels.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
