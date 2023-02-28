Market movers today
Today we get flash inflation prints from France and Spain for February, which will give us the first indication of euro area inflation this month. Consensus looks for unchanged headline inflation in both France and Spain at 7.0% y/y and 5.9%, respectively. Given the recent rise in yields, we would likely get a bigger market reaction if it surprises to the downside than to the upside.
In the US it is time for consumer confidence from the Conference Board for February. The most interesting item currently is the 'jobs plentiful versus hard to get' difference as it tends to give a good indication of the state of the labour market. Last month it improved in line with other job indicators and the number for February may give the first hint of whether the improvement was due to mild weather or not.
We also get US house prices which will be interesting as they have declined over the past five months, but at a slower pace in the past couple of months. Finally in the US, we also get the Richmond Fed business survey.
In the Nordics, Swedish GDP for Q4 is released (see more below).
Overnight the China PMI's for February are due.
The 60 second overview
Brexit: Yesterday UK PM Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP). The NIP tackles the post-Brexit issue of implementing an EU-border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which would violate the peace agreement from 1998, all the while still keeping the British inner market intact. While a date is not yet set for the UK Parliament to vote on the deal, it is at present expected to receive the necessary backing as Conservative MPs are faced with the alternative of another possible collapse of a Conservative government and a continued stalled political process in Northern Ireland. Markets took the deal as a positive sign and EUR/GBP moved notably lower during yesterday's session. We assess the further market impact to be limited on UK assets with the outlook of the tail risk of a EU-UK trade war to be eliminated.
Equities: Equities were higher yesterday with Europe leading and continuing its outperformance. Cyclicals in a strong beat of defensives with the defensive bracket of healthcare, utilities and consumer staples all lower in US yesterday. This type of rotation is what we expect to see on days like yesterday where the central bank reprising is taking a pause. This also fits with our strategy as we argue that the central bank reprising is to a large extent behind us now. In US yesterday, Dow +0.2%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.6% and Russell 2000 +0.3%. Asian market are mixed this morning with very small moves and the same goes for European and US futures.
FI: Markets added 4bp to the ECB peak policy rate putting pressure on the rest of the European curve. Markets are pointing to almost 4% deposit rate now. 10y German bunds rose 4bp to 2.58%, which is the highest level since 2011. At the same time, longer dated bonds underperformed, with 10s30s EUR swap steepening 3bp. Peripheral bonds performed against core rates. Focus today is on the French and Spanish inflation figures ahead of Thursday's euro area flash HICP inflation.
FX: Yesterday was rather quiet without any significant key drivers for market moves. USD broadly softened a bit and EUR/USD is hovering around 1.06. EUR/GBP moved lower on the back the Northern Ireland Protocol deal and is now trading below the 0.88 mark. EUR/SEK is around 11.02 and EUR/NOK around10.98.
Credit: Credit markets took part in the upbeat sentiment in risky assets yesterday where iTraxx Xover tightened 9bp and Main 2bp, with the two indices closing in 411bp and 79bp, respectively. Primary was relatively quiet, but a couple of issuers did take advantage of the positive backdrop, with e.g. Intesa Sanpaolo pricing a EUR2.25bn dual-tranche, green SNP.
Nordic macro
The regular Q4 GDP is released in Sweden this morning, after the preliminary GDP indicator printed -0.6% q/q. Monthly indicators have suggested consumption, net export and inventories were a drag on growth, while production and employment seem to have continued up. A very bad outcome may of course temper Riksbank a bit. January trade balance and PPI will also give us a first shot of how foreign trade might have affected Q1.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is holding a lower ground below 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair has stalled its recovery amid resurgent US Dollar demand, as risk sentiment turns sour. ECB official Lane joined the chorus for a 50 bps rate hike in March. US data is next in focus.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 as Brexit deal optimism fades
GBP/USD is trading under pressure toward 1.2000, as Brexit deal-inspired optimism fades heading into Tuesday’s London open. The US Dollar rebound amid a negative shift in the market's risk perception is weighing on the pair ahead of BoE-speak and US data.
Gold approaches March with sober face below $1,825 hurdle
Gold price remains sluggish as traders brace for a quiet end to the volatile February, after an upbeat start to the week. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding the US-China ties, as well as the unimpressive prints of the second-tier US data.
Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend
Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants, SOL price resisted mass sell-off and yielded 2.3% losses for holders.
Brexit, Inflation and why the German market is in focus
In the FX space, did the dollar fall because of a marked improvement in Investor risk appetite, or because the pound bounced sharply on the back of the Brexit deal? We think it was due to the latter. Well done to Prime Minister Sunak.