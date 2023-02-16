Asia Market Update: Equities rise after the gains on Wall St.; Aussie bond yields drop after softer data [jobs, inflation expectations].
General trend
- AUD rebounded.
- Standard Chartered rose after reporting financial results; Cisco Systems also gained.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Indonesia to announce rate decision.
- US PPI data due later today.
- RBA Gov Lowe to again testify on Fri.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-(AU) ASX 200 opens flat at 7,362.
-(AU) AUSTRALIA JAN EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: -11.5K V +20.0KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.7% V 3.5%E [highest unemployment rate since May].
- (AU) Australia Feb Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.1% v 5.6% prior.
-Yancoal Australia [YAL.AU]: Comments on New South Wales Coal Reservation Policy; Coal sold under this Policy is subject to a price cap of A$125/tonne delivered for 5,500 kcal/kg products, energy-adjusted.
- (AU) Australian Treasurer Chalmers: expects unemployment to rise [comments after Jan jobs data]; states having full confidence in RBA Governor Lowe.
-(AU) ANZ raises terminal RBA rate forecast to 4.10% (prior 3.85%).
-(AU) Australia Dec Household Spending M/M: -6.9% v +1.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.2% v 3.2% prior.
-(NZ) Kiwibank: RBNZ should pause rate hikes, cites 'emergency' [cyclone]; still expects the RBNZ to raise rates at the Feb meeting [Feb 22nd].
-(NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins: Infrastructure outages could last for some time [comments on impact of Cyclone Gabrielle].
-(NZ) New Zealand sells total NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2037 bonds.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens 0.7% at 20,947.
-Shanghai Composite flat 3,281.
- (CN) China Jan New Home Prices M/M: 0.0% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.5% prior.
-(CN) China Fin Min Liu Kun: 2023 fiscal revenue growth rate will not be 'too high' - Chinese press.
-(CN) China Finance Ministry to extend tariff waivers on some US goods until Sept 15th – press.
-(CN) China PBoC: To push for more bank lending to private sector.
-(CN) China NDRC: Will support improvement in spending on various areas [including housing and new energy vehicles].
- (CN) China President Xi: To promote high-quality regional economic development.
-(TW) US State Dept: US hopes that China will not use planned Congressional delegation visit to Taiwan as a pretext for military action.
-(CN) China 2023 Spring Festival period number of trips at 1.6B +50.5% y/y - Chinese tv.
-(CN) China Jan Client FX Net Settlement (CNY): 16.9B v 33.8B prior.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY487B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY203B prior; Net injects CNY34.0B.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8519 v 6.8183 prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 27,654.
-(JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.200% 5-Year JGB; Avg Yield: 0.2160% v 0.3930% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.98x v 3.70x prior.
-(JP) Japan Jan Trade Balance: -¥3.5T v -¥3.796Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.82T v -¥2.40Te.
-(JP) Japan Dec Core Machine Orders M/M: 1.6% v 2.8%e; Y/Y: -6.6% v -6.1%e.
-(JP) Japan FSA regulator said to step up monitoring of 'mini' insurers - Nikkei.
Korea
-Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,444.
Other Asia
- (IN) India cuts windfall tax on exports of aviation turbine fuel to INR1.5/liter (prior INR6); effective Feb 16th.
-Waskita Karya [WSKT.ID]: Said to seek to delay paying local bond [relates to $151M bond].
North America
-*(US) JAN ADVANCE RETAIL SALES M/M: 3.0% V 2.0%E; RETAIL SALES (EX-AUTO) M/M: 2.3% V 0.9%E.
-(US) Reportedly White House considers nominating Chicago Fed Pres Austan Goolsbee as new Fed Vice Chair to replace Brainard as she becomes White House economic advisor – press.
-(US) TREASURY $15B 20-YEAR BOND AUCTION DRAWS 3.977% v 3.935% prior, BID-TO-COVER 2.54 v 2.68 PRIOR AND 2.66 OVER LAST 8 REOPENINGS.
-(US) Biden to speak on balloon and unidentified objects; Thursday EST - financial press.
Europe
-(EU) ECB chief Lagarde: High inflation continues to have a large impact, committed to bring inflation back to 2% target.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng +2.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.8% ; Kospi +1.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0715-1.0683 ; JPY 134.18-133.63 ; AUD 0.6924-0.6868 ;NZD 0.6310-0.6255.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $79.15/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.0445/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds modest gains around 1.0700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding modest gains at around 1.0700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar retreats alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to the ECB commentary and a fresh batch of US data for further trading impetus.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2050 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2050, jumping back on the bids in early Europe. Risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot, weighing on the US Dollar while boosting the Pound. The pair dropped the most in a fortnight after the UK CPI poured cold water on hawkish BoE expectations.
Gold rebounds but downside bias still intact below 50DMA Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback early Thursday, having hit the lowest level in six weeks at $1,831 on Wednesday. The correction in the United States Dollar (USD) from over one-month highs is providing some respite to Gold bulls.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
Stocks go sideways – Is it still bullish?
Stocks will likely extend their short-term consolidation this morning. It still looks like a relatively flat correction within an uptrend. However, the S&P 500 remains below the important medium-term resistance level of 4,200.