DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & Euro Stoxx 50 SX5E Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Euro Indices Overview: a) b) c) Wave 2 Zigzag correction.
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave b) of 2 of (5).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave 4 of (5).
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave b) of 2 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
09:20 DAX 40 (GDAXI) Elliott Wave Analysis.
15:05 UK100 / FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
17:45Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
