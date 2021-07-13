The big story into Wednesday is the much hotter than expected US inflation data. Financial markets reacted accordingly, with stocks selling off and the US Dollar extending its run.
EUR/USD at fresh multi-month lows sub-1.1800
The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest in over three months, as higher than anticipated US inflation spurred demand for the American currency. Government bond yields soared as Wall Street struggled to advance.
GBP/USD at risk of extending its slump on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair ended Tuesday in the red around 1.3820, as the dollar benefited from unexpectedly higher US inflation, with the pair bottoming for the day at 1.3799.
XAU/USD eyes 200-day SMA as buyers defend $1,800
XAU/USD tested $1,800 support in early American session. US Treasury bond yields struggle to gain traction on Tuesday despite strong CPI data. Gold eyes the 200-day SMA as the next target on the upside.
Three reasons why Shiba is one of the most bullish cryptos in the market
Shiba Inu price is plotting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, offering a unique opportunity for investors to participate in a newer digital asset with a timely, high probability entry point.
RBNZ Preview: Setting the stage for monetary policy normalization?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand to make no changes to its monetary policy settings in July. Improving economic activity to lead RBNZ towards monetary policy normalization. A hawkish surprise could lift the Kiwi but US inflation data holds the key.