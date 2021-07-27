In today's daily watchlist we discuss the possible reversal in the DXY on a possible diagonal breakout. Fundamentally speaking we remain bearish on the USD and consider the last bullish run to be irrational and triggered by prospects of future rate hikes with the Fed keeping its inflationary round of QE at the same pace.

We go further to discuss our Gold longs and the possible new long entry that we are waiting for.

finally, we talk about the levels we are watching to add to our ETH longs on a massive short squeeze created by the mid-term bearish structure breakout.

