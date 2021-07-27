In today's daily watchlist we discuss the possible reversal in the DXY on a possible diagonal breakout. Fundamentally speaking we remain bearish on the USD and consider the last bullish run to be irrational and triggered by prospects of future rate hikes with the Fed keeping its inflationary round of QE at the same pace.
We go further to discuss our Gold longs and the possible new long entry that we are waiting for.
finally, we talk about the levels we are watching to add to our ETH longs on a massive short squeeze created by the mid-term bearish structure breakout.
Watch my daily watchlist to know what markets I'm watching for the day and the moves we are expecting.
Join FXTE VIP Group now!
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1820 after mixed US data
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.1820 after Durable Goods Orders missed expectations but the CB Consumer Confidence exceeded them. US yields are on the backfoot. Covid and infrastructure headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on UK covid optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, surging higher. The pound benefits from the drop in British covid cases while the dollar turned down after rising earlier. The US published mixed data.
Gold battles $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact
Bitcoin price is experiencing a pullback after rallying 38% to tag $40,000. Ethereum price promptly follows BTC as it eyes a retracement to the $2,018 support level.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...