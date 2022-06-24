Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Jun 2022 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.2251
55 HR EMA
1.2251
Trend hourly chart
Sideways.
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.2324 - Tue's high.
1.2314 - Wed's high.
1.2294 - Thur's high.
Support
1.2221 - Thur's NY low.
1.2162 - Wed's low.
1.2114 - 61.8% r of 1.1934-1.2406.
GBP/USD - 1.2263.. Trading cable was tricky in Thur's 'roller-coaster' session. Although price fell in tandem with euro to 1.2171 in Europe, an upside beat in UK PMIs triggered short-covering rally to 1.2294 in NY b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. Although cable staged a short-covering rally to 1.2666 in late May, last week's fall to 1.2302 signals correction over below 1.2156 would head to 1.2000. Only abv 1.2517 risks 1.2600.
Today, cable's fall fm 1.2406 (Thur) to 1.2162 on Wed signals 1st leg of correction fm Jun's 2-year 1.1934 low has ended n subsequent bounce to 1.2314 Wed would bring choppy consolidation. As long as 1.2314/24 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.2162, 1.2114 Mon. Only abv 1.2342 may risk gain twd 1.2406.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!