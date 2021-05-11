Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 11 May 2021 01:11GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.4104
55 HR EMA
1.4040
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Turning down
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove
Resistance
1.4241 - Feb 24 34-month high
1.4205 - 3 times ext. of 1.3980-1.4043 fm 1.4016
1.4158 - Mon's 10-week high
Support
1.4108 - Hourly sup
1.4096 - Mon's European morning high (now sup)
1.4044 - Mon's NZ high (now sup)
GBP/USD - 1.4115.. Cable extended its recent winning streak n gained fm 1.3980 to 1.4044 in NZ, price then rallied to a 10-week high of 1.4158 at NY open on w/end ruling UK Tory party election news b4 retreating to 1.4108.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 n then retreat to 1.3801 last Mon suggests volatile consolidation is in store, abv 1.4158 would head back twd 1.4182 but 1.4241 would hold. Below 1.3801, 1.3717.
Today, as y'day's rally to 1.4158 suggests correction fm Feb's 1.4241 peak has ended earlier at 1.3670 (Apr), subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings b4 heading to 1.4205/10, as hourly indicators would display 'bearish divergences', 1.4241 should hold. Below 1.4044 signals top, 1.4016/20.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
