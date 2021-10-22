EUR/USD - 1.1628
Yesterday's retreat from 1.1667 to 1.1620 (New York) suggests further sideways swings below Tuesday's near 3-week high at 1.1669 would continue, as long as 1.1617 (Wednesday's reaction low) holds, outlook remains mildly bullish for corrective rise from October's 1.1525 bottom to head towards 1.1703 before prospect of decline early next week.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1609 signals top is made and yields stronger retracement towards 1.1572.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, France will kick off with Markt mfg and servcies PMIs, then the same from Germany n the EU.
Pay attention to German n EU PMIs, if readings are sofyer than street forecasts, then euro will come under renewed selling pressure.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.