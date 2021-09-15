EUR/USD - 1.1802
Euro's intra-day decline from 1.1845 to 1.1800 in hectic New York trading on Tuesday suggests recovery from 1.1771 (Monday) has ended and recent fall from Sep's 1-month peak at 1.1908 would resume after consolidation, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1735/40.
Only above 1.1850/51 res dampens bearish outlook and may risk stronger gain toward 1.1884 before prospect of retreat later this week.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, tertiary industry activity, Australia consumer sentiment, China industrial output, retail sales.
Germany wholesale price index, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, EU industrial production, labour costs.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, New Yotk Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, NAHB housing market index and Canada CPI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pauses three-day downtrend near 1.1800 as USD edges higher
EUR/USD struggles to keep the post-US inflation corrective pullback around 1.1800 heading into the European session on Wednesday.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds lower grounds near the weekly low, recently picking up bids to 1.3810, heading into Wednesday’s London open. Alike other major currency pairs, GBP/USD also struggles for a clear direction as the US dollar edges higher.
Gold bulls step back from 200-DMA as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) fades the strongest run-up in a week above $1,800, down 0.15% intraday around $1,801, during Wednesday’s Asian session. Gold snaps two-day uptrend to consolidate the biggest daily jump in a week.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
UK Inflation Preview: Soaring prices may give sterling a shot in the arm, open door to rate hike
When will the Bank of England raise interest rates? That is a critical question for the pound, and has become even more pressing lately.