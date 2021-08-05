EUR/USD - 1.1836
As euro's intra-day 'wild' swings in New York session had ended with price falling sharply from 1.1899 to 1.1834 on hawkish comments by Fed's Vice Chair Clarida, suggesting early correction from July's 1.1753 bottom has possibly ended at 1.1909 (Friday), a daily close below 1.1800 would add credence to this view, 1.1771/73 later.
Only a move above 1.1899 risks one more rise, however, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price below 1.1944 ahead of Fri's key U.S. jobs report.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia trade balance, imports, exports.
Germany industrial orders, France industrial output, U.K. Markit construction PMI, BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC Vote Cut.
U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.
