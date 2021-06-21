Stocks formed a swing low on Monday.

Stocks printed its lowest point on Friday, day 26, which is a bit early for a DCL. Stocks have been in a daily uptrend that has been characterized by highs forming above the upper daily cycle band and lows forming above the lower daily cycle band. Monday's swing low formed above the lower daily to indicate that stocks remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. A close above the 10 day MA will have us label day 26 as the DCL.

nd if stocks can close back above the 4240 level and deliver bullish follow through this should lead to a bullish trending move.