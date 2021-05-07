The Miners tested the 200 day MA on Thursday.
The Miners printed their ICL in early March. The first daily cycle peaked just below the 200 day MA. The resulting daily cycle decline saw the Miners backtest the declining multi month trend line. The Miners rallied off of the declining trend line and now are testing the 200 day MA. A close back above the 200 day MA will signal a major change of trend.
