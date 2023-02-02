EUR/USD target at 1.1001 achieved yesterday. As written November 11 when EUR/USD traded 1.0200's, Long term targets 1.0592, 1.0798 and final at 1.0967. The target at 1.0967 was since adjusted to 1.1001 by model dictates. The model requires a re check to targets at about every 500 pips of movements.
As seen here, the difference to targets since November was 35 pips yet not a waste of time as my entire structure over the past 12 and 15 years was to hit any target perfectly and construct MA models to ensure targets achieve destinations. See btwomey.com for gabillions of 10 and 12 year past trades long and short term. Obviously the program became a huge success.
Yesterday's target at 1.0998 from 1.0903 achieved also. EUR/USD traded to 1.1032 highs and 6 pips shy of the next big break at 1.1038.
As a trade begins at entry and ends at target, trade requirements are click for entry and exit then walk away as stops, charts and the latest market talk is totally irrelevant.
EUR/USD now trades the range from 1.0909 to 1.1133 and next big levels at 1.0994, 1.1036, 1.1079 and exactly 1.1100. EUR/USD must decide to break 1.1133 to trade the next 200 pip range from 1.1133 to 1.1344 or 1.0705 to 1.0909 then 1.0625 to 1.0705.
Not only is EUR/USD approaching do or die at 1.1133 but higher EUR/USD will see a slowdown to prices on the path to 1.1133. EUR/USD will either break 1.1133 and skyrocket or experience a deep drop as required by principles of moving averages.
EUR/USD is deeply overbought from 1.0625 and 1.0705. Next week shorts target easily 1.0891 and again the bottom at 1.0824.
Oversold USD/JPY targets next week easily 129.65 and 130.11.
GBP/USD's target remains 1.2750 on a break of 1.2586. GBP/USD then enters the range from 1.2586 to 1.2895 from current 1.2128 to 1.2586 at 458 pips.
AUD/USD remains 0.6998 to 0.7140. Higher targets 0.7179 and 0.6924 on a break of 0.6998. Overall, AUD trades deeply overbought from 0.6800's.
DXY is the driver to markets and currency prices. DXY yesterday traded to 100.82 and 32 pips short of the next big level at 100.50.
EUR/AUD 1.5402 decides its fate for higher or lower. Massive oversold GBP/AUD back to 1.7520 on breaks of 1.7268, 1.7331, 1.7394, 1.7457.
GBP/JPY 156.34 to 161.62 and no change this week. EUR/JPY 135.00's to 141.55. Shorts located at low 142.00's.
EUR/CAD achieved 1.4641 highs yesterday. Middle 1.4400's remain big breaks to target 1.4600's and 1.4700's or 1.4200.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
