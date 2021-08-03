As written Sunday, not only was AUD oversold to the universe in the AUD space but AUD/EM was at Richter scale oversold. We clocked 2353 pips in 8 trades yet due to severe oversold, the trades as mentioned were quite easy and profitable.
AUDUSD and all AUD pairs traveled higher to include AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/CAD, and sleepy AUD/NZD. Remember these words, AUD/CAD shorts were impossible. brought to you by the same short AUD/NZD last week. Incompetence knows no bounds these days.
When trading melded into the entry and target = profits, the world of trading died a horrible death and its doubtful for its resurrection. Traders are locked into methods that no longer exist, no longer work as markets radically changed. Strategies must adjust to the new market arrangements or continued trouble will exist.
The world was short AUD for RBA and targeted levels mathematically impossible to achieve. Obviously short was wrong.
AUD/DKK
Long Anywhere or 4.6006 to target 4.6414.
Result Low 4.5937, Highs 4.6388.
From 4.6006 +382 Pips.
AUD/CNY
Long 4.7404 and 4.7355 to target 4.7753.
Result Lows 4.7371, highs 4.7888.
From 4.7404 +349 pips.
AUD/BRL
AUD/BRL Close 3.8272.
Long 3.7953 and 3.7803 to target 3.8554.
Result Lows 3.7668, Highs 3.8420.
From 3.7803 +617 pips.
AUD/HRK
Long Anywhere or 4.6408 to target 4.6856.
Result Lows 4.6325, Highs 4.6800.
From 4.6406 + 394 pips.
AUD/MYR
Long Anywhere or 3.0967 to target 3.1133.
Result Lows 3.0933, highs 3.1288.
From 3.0967 to 3.1133 + 166 pips.
AUD/PLN
Long Anywhere or 2.8266 to target 2.8558.
Result 2.8176, highs 2.8440.
From 2.8266 + 174 pips.
AUD/RON
Long 3.0457 to target 3.0716.
Result Lows 3.0357, highs 3.0668.
From 3.0457 +211 pips.
AUD/RUB
Long Anywhere or 53.53 and 53.46 to target 55.12.
Result Lows 53.51, highs 54.11 +60 pips.
8 trades, 2 days, +2353 pips.
Open trades: AUD/HUF, AUD/ZAR, both running profits.
No stops, no charts, no Fibs, no monetary policy mumbo jumbo. No playing around.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels
Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: