AUD/USD remains the last holdout currency to achieve target from long term averages. AUD/USD break at the 5 and 10 year averages from 0.7298 and 0.7934 targets 0.6881 and 0.6853. The market awaits resolution to AUD/USD as NZD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD all broke long term averages and achieved targets. EUR/USD,GBP/USD and NZD/USD now trade deeply oversold.
All JPY currencies all trade safely above longer term averages as well as USD/CHF, CHF/JPY and USD/JPY. EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD, NZD/CAD and AUD/CAD trade safely below. GBP/AUD trades safely below while EUR/AUD trades below with strong resistance just above current price.
AUD/USD main conundrum is it lacks correlations to its cross pairs. AUD/USD Vs AUD/CHF correlates at -41%, Vs AUD/JPY at -41%, Vs AUD/NZD at -62%. Most vital to AUD/USD and to stop AUD/USD's further slide is the +95 correlation to AUD/CAD.
AUD/CAD is the top pair in the AUD universe at a 0.9060 exchange rate and 2000 pips from AUD/USD. The opposite pair to AUD/NZD is AUD/CAD and explains AUD/CAD's top position to AUD/USD. Both AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD are the exact same currencies separated by 2 different exchange rates.
Plus AUD/CAD traditionally is a dead mover currency and contains every ability to stop AUD/USDs downslide.
Generally by year dated to the 1960's, AUD/CAD trades roughly 700 ish pips per year. For 2022 and 5 months, AUD/CAD traded 600 pips, 1000 for 2021 and 800 for 2020. AUD/CAD for the current year trades within its historice range.
AUD/CAD is deeply overold and matches oversold AUD/USD. AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD trade deeply overbought while AUD/CHF is fairly neutral short and long term and trades by meandering alongside AUD.
AUD/USD's closest pair in the currency pair line up as middle currency is GBP/USD then bottom pair NZD/USD. EUR/USD fits into the AUD/CAD universe by a +44% correlation to AUD/CAD.
The bloomberg survey forecasts EUR/USD to parity and 0.9700;s. EUR/USd was introduced at 0.9800's in 1998 and traded above USD/CHF, AUD/CAD and DXY for all its 24 year existence. For EUR/USD yo trade at parity, it must cross below DXY. USD/CHF and AUD/CAD would be forced to drop to act as bottom supports.
Most prominent today driving the vast majority of our currency pairs are 50 day averages. AUD/USD's 50 day is located at 0.7365. Once AUD/USD bottoms, it contains a long way to travel higher.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.