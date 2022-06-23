Deterioration, that is – be it in S&P 500 market breadth or the jobs data. More to come, obviously, the disappearing liquidity is making itself felt broadly, and the real economy weakness hasn‘t yet arrived in earnest. This is still the environment of relatively fine but perceptibly slowing growth where technical recession can be declared as in, literally any moment (thanks to monetary tightening). Notably, we never escaped manufacturing recession in similar circumstances, and I had been clear on the hard landing realities recognition to spread like wildfire in the mainstream over the months to come. So far, no signs of systemic risk – but real estate and commodities are feeling the pinch seriously already. VIX is also trending higher rather continuously – the 25 level was indeed vigorously defended by the bears. That has all facilitated yesterday‘s sharp turn in my calls, namely in putting the spread trades to rest. Gold is treading patiently while cryptos can‘t obviously take off. Forces of short-term gravity are taking over....
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Promising upper knot, very promising. Maybe the 3,830s zone wouldn‘t be even tested – all that‘s needed, is for bonds to cooperate. And given the dollar showing today, it‘s perfectly imaginable.
Credit markets
The much awaited turn in long-dated Treasuries higher, is here. That‘s where the engine of further recognition of darkening skies in stocks, would come from. HYG is slowly getting the message, and it would be great if it led to the downside now.
Crude oil
Crude oil is pausing, making up its mind – the backdrop is richly described in the caption. Energy certainly holds better very short-term prospects than base metals or even some agrifoods.
Copper
Economically sensitive commodities are losing altitude, a bit too readily. That‘s a sign of more downside to come, and copper is arguably the best example thereof.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
