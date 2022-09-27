In the near term, copper is set for more falls. Global recessionary fears brought on by central banks aggressively hiking interest rates have led to expectations of a sharp slowdown coming. The UK, Europe, and the US are all expected to head into a recession. China’s growth is also slowing down and, as one of the world’s largest consumers of copper, that could keep copper prices pressured in the near term. However, copper could be well placed for medium-term gains.
Copper shortfall warning
Copper is set to be in demand over the medium term in a greener world. Copper is needed to conduct electricity and as a commodity, it is ideal as it is both easy to mold and a great conductor. UBS projects that in a world where electrical vehicles have replaced petrol vehicles copper demand will be up by nearly one-fifth from current levels. ING projects that in every single scenario copper demand will be higher by 2035. BloombergNEF estimates that demand will increase by more than 50% from 2022 to 2040. So, with demand set to increase it is noteworthy that supply is likely to struggle.
With copper demand set to double to 50 million tonnes by 2035, the new supply is not there yet. A new S&P global study concludes that copper will suffer shortfalls in the coming decade.
A new copper mine can take around 10 years to develop, so the lack of supply to meet demand is not an easy problem to fix. There may be recycling that helps meet the extra demand, but it seems likely at this stage that copper will find buyers on deep dips from speculators looking at benefiting from the coming demand.
So, while copper is falling in the near term do watch for buying interest from long-term investors looking to scoop up a bargain.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 0.9600
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD rextends recovery beyond 1.0800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery and climbed above 1.0800 on Tuesday. Although the BoE's inaction against the GBP depreciation limited the pair's upside late Monday, risk flows help it continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $1,630
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,630 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis following Monday's upsurge, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum in the European session.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.