In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined once again by Craig Hemke, founder of the TF Metals Report, to discuss the Fed’s refusal to accept the US is slipping into a recession.
The two industry allies contemplate the approaching end of the COMEX’s confidence scheme, as investors wake up to widespread spoofing and join the mass exodus to fairer alternatives.
Timestamps
00:00 - Start 01:25 Craig Hemke & Kinesis’ “ gold and silver swindle” video soon reach 1M views!
04:35 - About post-pandemic stagflation and reaching neutral GDP.
08:30 - The US in recession, Powell in denial.
10:05 - Game of short and long contracts.
17:30 - Never seen the house this long and the specs this wrongfooted!
21:15 - JP Morgan is exiting its silver shorts.
25:25 - House account of Bank of America had been stopping gold contracts all year long.
27:20 - COMEX’s hedging mechanism is broken!
31:10 - The Confidence Scheme - people are waking up, exiting the space.
34:45 - EFPs - how many tonnes have exited this month in gold?
38:55 - Remember - physical, physical, physical…
41:40 - It’s a PSYOP! What is the key to ending this scheme?
44:15 - Don't go buying 100 shares of the GLD thinking you own physical gold.
48:25 - Where can we find Craig Hemke? Join the community, protect yourself!
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!