This week Andrew Maguire sits down to discuss the gold and silver markets with Alasdair Macleod, one of the most requested guests and respected figures in the financial and precious metals industries.

Andrew Maguire and the former stockbroker, banker and economist each offer their take on China’s hidden gold reserves and explore the potential impact on the US dollar price.

With just 90 days remaining until Basel III comes into effect, Andrew Maguire gives an update on the BIS scrambling to square up its unallocated gold positions and offers a prediction on what Q2 holds for gold and silver.