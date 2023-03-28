Unless you live under a rock (and some days I wish I did), all eyes are on which bank will fail next.
We knew this was coming. Decades of Zero Interest Rate Policy, QE, and risky fractional reserve practices have consequences.
Superpowers like Russia and China are eyeing America’s financial vulnerabilities while the Fed, Congress, Treasury, and Wall Street play musical chairs and trip over each other like Keystone cops.
Recently the U.S. and NATO have discussed sanctioning China if it supplies arms to Russia. This would backfire.
U.S. sanctions on Russia appear to have failed (if not backfired). Likewise, sanctions against China may be disastrous for these reasons:
- China is the second largest foreign holder of U.S. debt ($900 billion in Treasuries while Japan has $1.1 trillion).
- In 2021, China's GDP was roughly 10 times larger than Russia's.
- Chinese banks had more than 30 times as many assets as Russian banks.
- Total foreign investment in China was more than six times the amount that had flowed into Russia.
- China is the world's top trading economy and the number one exporter of manufactured goods by a wide margin.
- China is the largest lender to emerging market economies.
China and Gold
The “Belt and Road” project includes 65% of the world. And who is left outside looking in?
The answer is UNCLE SAM.
China has been busy connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Chinese officials admit they are stockpiling gold as their powerful magnet to attract allies in their economic war against Team West.
- Beijing says it has signed cooperation documents with 149 countries and 32 international organizations while taking on 3,000 projects.
- China states its goal is to expand to over 200 countries and has spent $1 trillion as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to open cross- border trade routes.
- Honduras recently stated plans to open diplomatic relations with China.
- Mexico has also signed on. Mexico is the 2nd most robust economy in Latin America. Brazil is #1, and they're already on board.
The Belt and Road initiative is nicknamed "the golden road."
It is the largest infrastructure project in human history, connecting 65% of the world's population and 50% of the global GDP. Moreover, it links these countries through bridges, roads, railways, and maritime channels.
Now think about the demand for silver
Building out new physical and digital infrastructure for 65% of the world requires metals, including silver. This is huge for silver and equally significant for de-dollarization.
And it's all settling on a potential Chinese gold-backed digital yuan. Countries increasingly do not trust each other's fiat currencies.
However, they do trust gold and silver.
Gold plays a vital role in the financial reserves for China and these emerging economies. Below are some gold-centered talking points on how China influences new countries to sign on to their trade union.
- China targets emerging markets incentivized to accumulate gold as part of their reserves. This manages risk from currency holdings while also promoting stability during economic turmoil.
- Gold offers a hedge against the eroding purchasing power of currencies (mainly the U.S. dollar) due to inflation.
- Gold has an inverse correlation with the US dollar. Gold prices tend to rise when the dollar falls in value, protecting central banks from volatility.
The Chinese are speaking to over 149 countries about joining a gold- backed currency to take down the U.S. being the global reserve currency.
They conduct their business proposals in business suits using face-to- face old-school diplomacy methods.
In the past three weeks, while the domestic media has been saying nothing is wrong with the economy and your bank deposits are safe, China has been brokering deals with Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.
The Biden administration is weaponizing the U.S. dollar via sanctions. In response, more countries are moving to escape.
Dollar depreciation (inflation) is a direct consequence of ZIRP, financing endless wars, and a wave of bail-outs within a system that privatized profits and socialized losses.
In closing, look at who has bought gold over the past twenty years.
How many Western nations do you see on the list below?
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news
AUD/USD pokes 0.6700 mark as bulls await the key Australia inflation data on early Wednesday, after a two-day uptrend. The market’s reassessments of the baking risk and the broad US Dollar weakness allowed the Aussie pair to ignore downbeat Australia Retail Sales.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970 Premium
Spot gold trades near the recent high of $1,975 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover further ground. Despite higher US yields, XAU/USD continues to move north.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.