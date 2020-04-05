As markets scramble to cover following US President Trump's comments that a cut of up to 10-15M bpd is being touted, as well as prospects of with Saudi Arabia and Russia returning to the negotiating table, the bulls are back in charge. The price of oil has taken an interesting turn on the charts and below we map out the price action and bullish potential, should a 61.8% and key volume area give way.
Weekly structure: Bulls seek a close of the gap
The price of oil has been boosted by a broader coalition of OPEC+ countries stepping into to protect support levels to the downside giving way towards $10.00 bbls.
An emergency meeting is expected to take place imminently by video conference, as early as this Monday/Tuesday which should keep prices elevated, especially considering its technical structure, holding above key support.
Daily chart: Bulls meet golden ration and high volume area
On a basing formation, the price took off ad sired through the 23.6% Fibo with a positive close above structure after the price met the 50% mean reversion target. The price has met the golden ration and a key volume area as string resistance which meets prior support.
A breakthrough here and hold above the 100% retracement target opens risk of a 138.2% retracement and a close of the gap. However, a phase of consolidation could come into play at this juncture while we await the outcome and further updates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold rallies to near 4-week tops, around $1650 region
Gold built on its goodish intraday positive move and climbed to near four-week tops, around the $1648-50 region during the early North-American session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.