Part 1) Introduction
Volatility Markets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Cable(GBPUSD) has been negatively accelerating lower. In the long term Cable(GBPUSD) has been accelerating lower. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) Trade idea details
Sell £ 55,831 GBP , or 0.56 lots of Cable(GBPUSD), take profit at £ 1.075 level with 25.0% odds for a £ 1,720 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.129 with 50.0% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through 1w time horizon
Part 3) GBP/USD trend analysis
GBPUSD last price was £ 1.109141 . The long term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and accelerating over the past 20 days.
Part 4) GBP/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPUSD price increased 9 days and decreased 11 days. For every up day, there were 1.22 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6255% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.901% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -4.34% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.217% percent.
Part 5) GBP/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPUSD, is £ 1.050132, and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.16815. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.129 could trade and that £ 1.075 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPUSD, is £ 1.050132, and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.16815. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that £ 1.129 could trade and that £ 1.075 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key takeaways
Price today £ 1.109141.
Over the past 20 days, the GBPUSD price increased 9 days and decreased 11 Days.
For every up day, there were 1.22 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6255%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.901%.
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -4.34% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.217% percent.
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 2.8605 pips per day lower.
Over the last session, the price decreased by -80.14 pips.
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.7225 %.
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -260.06 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.1050 following earlier drop
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation continued to rise in August, allowing the dollar to preserve its strength against its rivals.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,660 as US yields push lower
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,660 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day after US inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its gains despite renewed dollar strength.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.