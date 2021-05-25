Cable lost traction on Tuesday and fell around 100 pips, deflated by downbeat CBI survey of the retail sector and strong rise of EURGBP cross.
Fresh weakness moves focus to the lower boundary of the range in which the price action moves for the sixth straight day.
Long upper shadows of daily candles points to strong headwinds bulls face at 1.42 zone, following few spikes close to 2021 high (1.4238), but repeated failures to register a daily close above 1.4200 handle, generate initial signal of stall and possible pullback.
But these signals require verification on break and close below two initial pivotal supports at 1.4124 and 1.4100 (10DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.3669/1.4233 rally) that would expose next key support levels at 1.4038/18/00 (20DMA / Fibo 38.2% / psychological), break of which would confirm reversal.
The other two scenarios are: extended consolidation above 1.4100 ahead of continuation of larger uptrend and healthy correction which will be contained above 1.40 zone before bulls regain traction.
Daily techs are positive overall and support both scenarios, but strong loss of bullish momentum and stochastic reversing from overbought territory on weekly chart warn of deeper correction.
Res: 1.4171; 1.4200; 1.4238; 1.4265
Sup: 1.4124; 1.4100; 1.4036; 1.4020
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
Gold surges above $1,890, highest since January
Gold has been benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets and has surged above the $,890 level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD has reached a new peak of $895.89.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.