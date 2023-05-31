S&P 500 was complacent yesterday given VIX only at 18, but the key turn happened in tech, in the waning NDX market breadth. No rush to the exit door yet, but the rotation into value and cyclicals was barely there, and more than debt limit bill vote is to blame.
CDS have made up their mind – there wouldn‘t be a default, they are declining. And Treasury bringing up fresh supply to the bond market means there would be less liquidity to prop up assets paper and real – the dollar is going to like that.
Couple that with my prognosis for today‘s data, and the result is more confirmation of Jun 25bp hike. Deleveraging and derisking is the theme today.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 4 of them.
Gold, Silver and miners
Gold and silver correction clearly isn‘t over, but $1,930 and (not $23.15 but) $22.40 at worst, should hold.
Crude Oil
Crude oil woes are back, with vengeance – targets given in the chart. Similarly copper is set for $3.55 rendezvous, for exactly the same reasons.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0700 on Wednesday. Higher-than-expected increase in US JOLTS Job Openings for April provides a boost to the US Dollar and weighs on the pair as investors keep a close eye on US debt-limit news.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.2400 after having climbed above that level earlier in the day. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum as the US Dollar holds its ground after strong employment data. Markets await House vote on debt-limit bill.
Gold extends daily rebound beyond $1,970
Gold price has gained traction and advanced above $1,970 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory and allows XAU/USD to keep its footing. Market mood remains cautious ahead of the debt-ceiling vote.
Ethereum holders pull $1 billion in ETH off exchanges hinting retail-led rally
Ethereum holdings in exchange wallets declined by $1.04 billion between May 8 and May 31. Interestingly, while large wallet investors have shed their Ether holdings, the altcoin got redistributed to addresses with less than 1 ETH.
C3.ai Stock News: After 33% rally, AI shares backtrack ahead of earnings
C3.ai (AI) stock slipped 7.6% to $41.62 in Wednesday’s premarket ahead of quarterly earnings expected after the close. This may just be traders taking profits after Tuesday’s 33.4% surge in the AI stock price.