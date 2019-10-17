Brexit: Four scenarios and GBP/USD reactions as the deal reaches parliament

- The UK and the EU reached a Brexit deal and the ball now moves to the UK parliament.
- There are four different scenarios and outcomes for the pound.
- Substantial GBP/USD volatility is expected ahead and after the weekend.
"We have a deal" – screamed the headlines and GBP/USD shot higher, falling short only 11 pips of 1.30. However, the Democratic Unionist Party's outright "no" sent cable back to the pre-announcement levels.
The next moves hinge on parliament. Will they approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal? And what happens if they reject it? The House of Commons meets for an extraordinary session on Saturday, October 19, but headlines are set to send sterling up and down before markets close for the weekend and immediately when they open.
In our pre-summit preview, we noted five scenarios. The first one – approval of a deal – remains intact but the chances are falling. Three new scenarios have come to light.
Here is a repeat of those first two
1) Parliament approves the deal
In this scenario, the PM convinces the Brexiteers that letting Northern Ireland drift away – proposals that he objected in the past – is the best possible option to get Brexit done. Labour MPs from Leave-voting constituencies to back it, and it is then set for sailing through parliament on Saturday, October 19. The DUP's vote against it is insufficient to stop the deal.
GBP/USD would surge and perhaps hit 1.32 or even higher. The probability is low.
Markets desire a soft deal – perhaps the Norwegian model – and preferably no Brexit at all. However, the pound has been pricing in a no-deal as late as September, and its recovery does not price in an accord – just a short delay. The rally we have seen may only be the beginning.
2) Deal rejected, extension, elections called
In this scenario, parliament rejects the accord as expected – and like they did three times to Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. The Benn Act then forces the PM to ask for an extension, but all parties agree that elections are the best way to end the deadlock.
Johnson then campaigns that he will leave with his deal while other parties vow to hold a referendum to reverse Brexit. Uncertainty about what will happen next is high but short-lived –the UK organizes elections rapidly.
The only downside is that Nigel Farge's Brexit Party wins enough votes to force a new Johnson government to leave without a deal.
In this scenario, GBP/USD will likely maintain its broad recent range. It has a high probability.
3) Deal supported but conditioned on a referendum
In this scenario, which has to be carefully crafted by the opposition, they support the deal – but with a crucial condition – a second referendum. The vote is held while protesters are set to flood London with calls for a "people's vote" – or "confirmatory vote" as Labour calls it. The new poll would pit Johnson's agreement against remaining in the EU. The bloc would likely grant a long Brexit delay to allow for the vote.
If they pass the amendment, the Conservatives – or at least most of them – will vote against it. Nevertheless, it will likely pass. The PM will have a dilemma about how to move forward and the opposition may even replace him with a caretaker PM – Corbyn is unlikely to enter 10 Downing Street.
This scenario, which has a medium-low probability could send GBP/USD above 1.30. The possibility of a no-deal Brexit would be eliminated.
4) Deal rejected, no-deal exit
In this scenario, parliament only votes down the deal and waits for Johnson to comply with the Benn Act and ask for an extension. The PM then finds a loophole and marches the UK out of the EU without an accord.
Another scenario is the EU refuses to grant an extension. French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders may want the UK to get over with it and leave – even if the price is economic damage.
This scenario of a no-deal Brexit has very low probability – and would send GBP/USD plunging to 1.10.
Conclusion
Brexit is set to continue rocking GBP/USD as the focus moves to Westminster. There are four different scenarios and markets will move ahead of the special vote on Saturday and also after the weekend. High volatility is set to prevail.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.
GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament
The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.