Share:

Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, dives into the recent unexpected increase in Australian unemployment rates. For the month of April, the unemployment rate surged from 3.5% to 3.7%, surpassing expectations set at 3.5%.

Bennett highlights this development as a significant crack in the economic forest, suggesting that it could be an indication of an impending recession. While the metaphorical tree hasn't fallen just yet, the rise in unemployment could be a harbinger of challenging times ahead.

Bennett predicts that this uptick in unemployment is only the beginning of a worsening trend that will catch many off guard, both in terms of its speed and magnitude.

During this period, temporary work experienced notable gains, whereas permanent employment took a sharp decline. Despite stable participation rates, there is a growing number of individuals struggling to find jobs, resulting in an increase in the pool of job seekers.

Bennett sheds light on the notion that Australia's apparent full employment during the COVID-19 pandemic was a consequence of the gap left by temporary workers and immigration restrictions. However, as more flights arrive with eager job seekers, it is likely that the group of relatively long-term unemployed individuals will once again face displacement as fresh eyes vie for existing jobs.

Join Clifford Bennett as he provides valuable insights into the recent rise in Australian unemployment and shares his perspective on the potential implications for the country's economy. Stay informed and gain a deeper understanding of the evolving employment landscape in Australia.

Note: The information discussed in this video is based on the latest data available at the time of recording and represents Clifford Bennett's views as of that date. Economic conditions may change, and viewers are encouraged to stay updated with the latest developments.