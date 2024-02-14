Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie

- Australia is expected to have added 30,000 new job positions in January.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock delivered a confident message.
- AUD/USD bounced modestly from fresh 2024 lows and could extend recovery but remains bearish.
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December. Breaking down the previous figure, Australia lost roughly 106,600 full-time positions and added around 41,400 part-time ones. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate is foreseen to have ticked higher, from 3.9% to 4%, while the Participation Rate is expected to have advanced to 66.9% from 66.8%.
Meanwhile, Consumer Inflation Expectations, released by the Melbourne Institute, stood at 4.5% in January. The higher the figure, the lesser the odds are for a soon-to-come rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Reserve Bank of Australia gaining confidence
The RBA met early in February, and policymakers noted inflation continued to moderate at the end of 2023, but added that it remains too high. Regarding employment, the monetary policy meeting statement reads: “Conditions in the labor market continue to ease gradually, although they remain tighter than is consistent with sustained full employment and inflation at target.”
Policymakers are showing modest signs of confidence regarding inflation falling back to target. Last week, Governor Michele Bullock noted that the central bank may not wait for it to reach the 2%-3% band to cut rates if the economy continues to head in the right direction. Bullock added the Board may consider removing the restrictive policy if policymakers believe inflation will continue to recede.
However, market participants are not looking for soon-to-come rate cuts, more likely in 2025. Recent United States (US) data showing heating inflation at the beginning of the year indeed adds to speculative caution.
AUD/USD possible scenarios
AUD buyers may welcome better-than-anticipated figures and push the AUD/USD higher, as recent comments from Governor Bullock may offset concerns of a too-tight labor market. Generally speaking, tight employment conditions increase the upward risks of inflation.
Ahead of the announcement, the AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6480, not far from a fresh 2024 low of 0.6442. The ongoing bounce is more likely related to downward exhaustion after Tuesday’s sell-off rather than to renewed AUD strength.
From a technical perspective, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the latest daily slump comes at 0.6542, a potential near-term bullish target, should the employment report result upbeat. Such an advance, however, will not invalidate the longer-term bearish stance, as the pair would need to run past the next Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement at 0.6606.
Disappointing figures could push the AUD/USD pair below the aforementioned yearly low, moreover, if the market sentiment turns sour ahead of the event. The pair may then have room to extend the slump towards the 0.6400 figure, while once below the latter, the next relevant level to watch is 0.6370.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.