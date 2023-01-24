Although I do not have my normal trade setup, with three AUD crosses highlighting a bearish bias, and with the risk/reward factor coming in at 20R (20X return), I am happy to short AUDUSD with a tight stop going into tonight’s Aussie CPI (inflation) data.
AUDUSD bearish Crab
