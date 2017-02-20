AUDUSD first support at 7650/45 is the most important of the day
Daily Forecast - 20 February 2017
AUDUSD Spot
AUDUSD first support at 7650/45 is the most important of the day. Try longs with stops below 7625. A break lower however is more negative targeting less important support at 7600/7595. A break below is an add sell signal targeting 7560/55.
Holding strong support at 7650/45 re-targets 7680/90 before resistance at last week's high of 7730/32. Abreak above 7740/44 this week targets 7760/65 then strong 1 year trend line resistance at 7800/7810 Try shorts with stops above 7845.
USDJPY Spot
USDJPY just holding trend line support at 112.70/65. We are oversold short term so a bounce from here is possible as stated on Friday, but longs need stops below 112.30. A break lower however targets 112.00/111.90 before the 111.70/60 low. Try longs with stops below 111.20.
Holding trend line support at 112.70/65 targets quite strong resistance at 113.10/20 but above here try shorts at 113.50/60 with stops above 113.95.
EURUSD Spot
EURUSD has recovered to first resistance at 1.0635/40 which should be the strongest of the day. If we continue higher look for a retest of Friday's high at 1.0670/75 but we could continue higher as far as resistance at 1.0710/20. Try shorts with stops above 1.0735. A break higher would be very unexpected...but targets 1.0760/65.
Failure to beat first resistance at 1.0640/35 re-targets 1.0615/10 & minor support at 1.0595/90. On further losses look for 1.0570/60 then a retest of last week's low at 1.0530/20.
GBPUSD spot
GBPUSD bottomed 6 pips above last week's low at 1.2379 on Friday. On further losses this week look for support at 1.2350/40. Longs need stops below 1.2320. A break lower targets 1.2260/55 for a short term buying opportunity, but longs need stops below 1.2230.
First resistance at 1.2485/80 should be the strongest of the day but above here targets 1.2535/40 then minor resistance at 1.2570/80, also the 2 week high. On a break higher this week look for 1.2600 then 1.2630 before the January high at 1.2670/73. Further gains test the February high so far at 1.2703/07.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.