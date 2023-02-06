Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar was again among the worst performers through trade on Monday as the fallout from Friday’s robust US non-farm payroll and ISM services print continues to reverberate across financial markets. With investors in a tailspin the AUD tested a break below US$0.69 marking intraday lows at US$0.6860 before finding support. Investors continue to retrace expectations for Fed policy, unwinding moves initiated through January and in the wake of last Wednesday’s Fed and FOMC policy update. The data has triggered a significant market correction and raised more questions as to the state of the US economy. Key markers suggested the world’s largest economy was barreling headlong into recession, prompting analyst to downgrade Fed rate expectations and begin pricing an end to the current tightening cycle. Friday’s strong data print has flipped that narrative on its head forcing investors to raise expectations for the peak Fed Funds Rate. Across the last 72 hours markets have priced in an additional 25-point hike from the FOMC, lifting the peak rate from 4.9% to 5.15%. In the wake of such turmoil the USD has surged upward, eating into losses suffered through the start of the year. The AUD has given up near 3% since open on Friday relinquishing all gains won through January. Our attentions turn now to the RBA and its first policy update for 2023. We anticipate they will lift rates by 25 basis points with a bias to further policy tightening in the future. A dovish surprise will likely add more downward pressure on the AUD as market direction is driven by the re-assessment of economic outlooks and monetary policy expectations.
Key Movers
The US dollar continued its post US non-farm payroll and ISM services recovery Monday as markets remain caught in a tailspin of re-evaluation. Friday’s robust macroeconomic update has sent shockwaves across financial markets and prompted a swift re-assessment of economic conditions and policy expectations. Its against this backdrop the USD has surged upward, eating into losses suffered through January to move back to where it begun 2023. While AUD and NZD were among the worst performers the GBP and Euro have not escaped the carnage. Sterling having seem poised to extend a break beyond eyed a break below 1.20 overnight while the Euro is off highs above 1.09 and sits marginally above 1.07 at 1.0730. Further, amid a backdrop of higher global rate expectations the USD has advanced significantly against the Japanese Yen up through 130 and 132 to mark fresh highs just shy of 133 at 132.75. With little of note on this weeks ticket we anticipate ongoing volatility and fallout across major currencies as investors re-position expectations.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6830 – 0.6980 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6380 – 0.6450 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7320 – 1.7580 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0880 – 1.0980 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9180 – 0.9320 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tumbles toward 132.00 after Japan confirms 'stealth intervention'
USD/JPY is sinking toward 132.00 in the Tokyo open as Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed a stealth intervention in the forex market. The BoJ conducted an intervention in the yen on instructions from the Finance Ministry. Focus shifts to Fed's Powell.
AUD/USD grinds above 0.6860 key support on softer Aussie trade surplus, RBA, Fed’s Powell eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around the intraday high near 0.6890, portraying the typical pre-data anxiety, as the Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting announcements on early Tuesday.
Gold struggles below $1,900 as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around $1,865, following a corrective bounce off the one-month low, as the bullion traders await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech amid hawkish bias over the United States central bank’s next move.
Will Binance Coin price face a drawdown as Binance suspends USD bank transfers from February 8?
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. It also emerged as a key player in the crypto industry owing to its initiatives following the FTX collapse in November 2022.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No choice but to keep hiking rates Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on February 7, with the Board expected to pull the trigger by another 25 basis points (bps).