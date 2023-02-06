Share:

Daily Currency Update

The Australian dollar was again among the worst performers through trade on Monday as the fallout from Friday’s robust US non-farm payroll and ISM services print continues to reverberate across financial markets. With investors in a tailspin the AUD tested a break below US$0.69 marking intraday lows at US$0.6860 before finding support. Investors continue to retrace expectations for Fed policy, unwinding moves initiated through January and in the wake of last Wednesday’s Fed and FOMC policy update. The data has triggered a significant market correction and raised more questions as to the state of the US economy. Key markers suggested the world’s largest economy was barreling headlong into recession, prompting analyst to downgrade Fed rate expectations and begin pricing an end to the current tightening cycle. Friday’s strong data print has flipped that narrative on its head forcing investors to raise expectations for the peak Fed Funds Rate. Across the last 72 hours markets have priced in an additional 25-point hike from the FOMC, lifting the peak rate from 4.9% to 5.15%. In the wake of such turmoil the USD has surged upward, eating into losses suffered through the start of the year. The AUD has given up near 3% since open on Friday relinquishing all gains won through January. Our attentions turn now to the RBA and its first policy update for 2023. We anticipate they will lift rates by 25 basis points with a bias to further policy tightening in the future. A dovish surprise will likely add more downward pressure on the AUD as market direction is driven by the re-assessment of economic outlooks and monetary policy expectations.

Key Movers

The US dollar continued its post US non-farm payroll and ISM services recovery Monday as markets remain caught in a tailspin of re-evaluation. Friday’s robust macroeconomic update has sent shockwaves across financial markets and prompted a swift re-assessment of economic conditions and policy expectations. Its against this backdrop the USD has surged upward, eating into losses suffered through January to move back to where it begun 2023. While AUD and NZD were among the worst performers the GBP and Euro have not escaped the carnage. Sterling having seem poised to extend a break beyond eyed a break below 1.20 overnight while the Euro is off highs above 1.09 and sits marginally above 1.07 at 1.0730. Further, amid a backdrop of higher global rate expectations the USD has advanced significantly against the Japanese Yen up through 130 and 132 to mark fresh highs just shy of 133 at 132.75. With little of note on this weeks ticket we anticipate ongoing volatility and fallout across major currencies as investors re-position expectations.

